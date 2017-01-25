Cole Hollins-Orchard Park-Player Profile

Baseball with bat and mitt (Photo: BananaStock, This content is subject to copyright.)

Cole Hollins Player Profile

Birthday:

November 4, 1998

Class:

2017

Baseball Background (Teams played for)

Buffalo Braves, Team DeMarini, Full Circuit Power

Positions:

OF

Likes:

All sports, fantasy football, Quickscopes on Rust, Chipotle

Dislikes:

Tomatoes

Favorite Movie:

Any WWII documentary

Favorite TV Show:

NFL Redzone

Favorite Entertainer:

Drake

Best Friend:

my cousins, my teammates, my dogs

Favorite Subject:

History

Goal in Life:

be happy, retire early, visit Dubai

Career Highlights:

State finalist, 1st team ECIC I, 1st team all-bee

How many years have you played baseball?

14

What are your goals this season?

States is always the goal

Which teammate has the best voice?

Former teammate Luke Kuczewski

Which teammate is the funniest?

Alex Allesi. It's not even close.

What has been your best moment playing baseball?

Diamond Nation tournaments with the boys

Who is your favorite professional baseball player?

Giancarlo Stanton

What is your favorite food?

Chick-fil-A

What drives you?

Love of the game

What is the funniest moment you witnessed playing baseball?

Too many to pick just one. You have to have fun with it because at the end of the day, it's just a game.

Who is your toughest competitor?

Ben Wereski in intrasquad. Never came close to touching his slider.

Who is the toughest pitcher you faced?

Brady Singer. 2nd rd pick of the Blue Jays. Made me look silly my first two at-bats and snapped my Marucci in half on the third AB.

Who was the toughest hitter you faced?

Brandon Nicholson at Branflake Meadows. Impossible to keep the ball in the park

(© 2017 WGRZ)