Cole Hollins-Orchard Park-Player Profile

Cole Hollins Player Profile
Birthday:
November 4, 1998
Class:
2017
Baseball Background (Teams played for)
Buffalo Braves, Team DeMarini, Full Circuit Power
Positions:
OF
Likes:
All sports, fantasy football, Quickscopes on Rust, Chipotle
Dislikes:
Tomatoes
Favorite Movie:
Any WWII documentary
Favorite TV Show:
NFL Redzone
Favorite Entertainer:
Drake
Best Friend:
my cousins, my teammates, my dogs
Favorite Subject:
History
Goal in Life:
be happy, retire early, visit Dubai
Career Highlights:
State finalist, 1st team ECIC I, 1st team all-bee
How many years have you played baseball?
14
What are your goals this season?
States is always the goal
Which teammate has the best voice?
Former teammate Luke Kuczewski
Which teammate is the funniest?
Alex Allesi. It's not even close.
What has been your best moment playing baseball?
Diamond Nation tournaments with the boys
Who is your favorite professional baseball player?
Giancarlo Stanton
What is your favorite food?
Chick-fil-A
What drives you?
Love of the game
What is the funniest moment you witnessed playing baseball?
Too many to pick just one. You have to have fun with it because at the end of the day, it's just a game.
Who is your toughest competitor?
Ben Wereski in intrasquad. Never came close to touching his slider.
Who is the toughest pitcher you faced?
Brady Singer. 2nd rd pick of the Blue Jays. Made me look silly my first two at-bats and snapped my Marucci in half on the third AB.
Who was the toughest hitter you faced?
Brandon Nicholson at Branflake Meadows. Impossible to keep the ball in the park
