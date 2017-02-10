CCAA West I Returning ALL Conference Players

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:
First Team:
P: Reid Tarnowski- Fredonia
C: Ryan Mroczka- Fredonia
IF: Dalton DuBois- Maple Grove
IF: Lucas Voss- Fredonia
IF: Tyreek Buchanan-Ruiz- Dunkirk
IF: Devon Pope- Chautauqua Lake
IF: Vince Gullo- Fredonia
IF: DeVaun Farnham-DeJesus- Dunkirk
DH: Ryan Pascarella- Southwestern
Second Team:
Evon Hernandez- Dunkirk
Elwin Gomez- Dunkirk
Trent Wood- Falconer
Seth Schrader- Fredonia
Easton Tanner- Maple Grove
Brandon Reagle- Maple Grove
