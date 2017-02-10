WGRZ
CCAA West I Returning ALL Conference Players

WGRZ 5:47 PM. EST February 10, 2017

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:

 

First Team:

 

P:  Reid Tarnowski- Fredonia

C:  Ryan Mroczka- Fredonia

IF:  Dalton DuBois- Maple Grove

IF:  Lucas Voss- Fredonia

IF:  Tyreek Buchanan-Ruiz- Dunkirk

IF:  Devon Pope- Chautauqua Lake

IF:  Vince Gullo- Fredonia

IF:  DeVaun Farnham-DeJesus- Dunkirk

DH:  Ryan Pascarella- Southwestern

 

Second Team:

Evon Hernandez- Dunkirk

Elwin Gomez- Dunkirk

Trent Wood- Falconer

Seth Schrader- Fredonia

Easton Tanner- Maple Grove

Brandon Reagle- Maple Grove

 

