Worn Baseball on the Infield Chalk Line with room for copy (Photo: 33ft, 33ft)

CCAA I West Conference Preview

School Name: Chautauqua Lake

Head Coach: Bryan Bongiovanni

Assistant Coaches: Ken Rowe, Norm Smith

2016 Varsity Record: 7-12

Starters Returning: Devin Pope, Kyler Majka, Bryce Rowe, Collin Sargeant, Tyler Meredith, Kyle Smith

Key Players: Devin Pope, Kyler Majka, Bryce Rowe, Tyler Meredith, Kyle Smith

Key Losses due to Graduation: Mike Lisek, Avery Webb

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Devin Pope

Kyler Majka

Goals for Season: Play fundamentally sound defense. Pitch efficiently and with a purpose. Have a presence on the field. Make the opposing team earn every run. Learn how to expect to win, not hope to win. Finish .500 in league. Win 2 playoff games.

School Name: Dunkirk

Head Coach: Frank Jagoda

Assistant Coaches: Eric Gloss

2016 Varsity Record:8-12

Starters Returning: Tyreek Buchanan-Ruiz (1st Team ) Devaun Farnham-DeJesus ( 1st team) Evon Hernandez ( 2nd team) Elwin Gomez ( 2nd Team ) AJ Morales

Key Players: Tyreek Buchanan-Ruiz (1st Team ) Devaun Farnham-DeJesus ( 1st team) Evon Hernandez ( 2nd team) Elwin Gomez ( 2nd Team ) AJ Morales

Key Losses due to Graduation: Kobe DeJesus ( JCC)

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

DeVaun farnham Dejesus Junior Pitcher and infielder

Goals for Season: Win the league and Beat Fredonia 2 times.

School Name: Falconer Central School

Head Coach: Chris Schrader

Assistant Coaches: Andrew Dove

2016 Varsity Record: 7-11

Starters Returning: Bryan Gardner, Johnny Samuelson, Trent Wood

Key Players: Bryan Gardner, Trent Wood

Key Losses due to Graduation: Brett Payne, AJ Genco

Goals for Season: Be competitive in a very good CCAA Division I West League

School Name: Fredonia Baseball

Head Coach: Vinnie Gullo

Assistant Coaches: Terry Presto, Charlie LaDuca, Tim Cowan

2016 Varsity Record: 18-7 CCAA Div 1 Champs

Far West Regional Champs

Section VI B Class Champs

NYS Class B Runner Up

Starters Returning: ALL 9 starters Return from Runner Up at State Championships

Ryan Mroczka-C Lucas Voss-SS/P Tyler Winchell-CF

Vince Gullo- 1B Reid Tarnowski-3B/P Cole Tippens-RF

Seth Schrader-2B LF- Trey Swartz-LF Drew Coniglio-DH

Key Losses due to Graduation: Jarod Burnnaster, Mike Pucci

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Ryan Mroczka-C Vince Gullo- 1B Seth Schrader-2B Reid Tarnowski-3B/P

LF- Trey Swartz-LF

Goals for Season:

Play in June

School Name: Silver Creek High School

Head Coach:

Mike Janisch

Assistant Coaches:

Jack Frost

2016 Varsity Record:

11 - 10

Starters Returning:

Chris Williams

Zak Bogosian

Austin Pierce

Alex Bogosian

Stephen Romanik

Sam Mullen

Key Players:

Tom Galfo

Zack Rybak

Jon Pulver

Key Losses due to Graduation:

Brad Rybak

Jake Lewis

Don Fox

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Chris Williams

Sam Mullen

Alex Bogosian

Goals for Season:

1. Be competitive in the CCAA West 1

2. Improve the defensive standing of the team

3. Proceed further than last year in the Section 6 Class C

Playoffs

School Name: Southwestern

Head Coach: Jared Brown

Assistant Coaches: Pete Pannes

2016 Varsity Record: 6-11

Starters Returning: Niko Pannes, Wyatt Perry, Alex Card, Cole Snyder, Brian Burns

Key Players: Wyatt Perry, Niko Pannes, Cole Snyder

Key Losses due to Graduation: Ben Burk

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Mitchell Pascarella

Goals for Season: League Champions, and win from there on out

Maple Grove

Did not send Team information in

