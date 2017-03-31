WGRZ
CCAA I West Conference Preview

WGRZ 10:24 AM. EDT March 31, 2017



 

 

School Name: Chautauqua Lake

Head Coach: Bryan Bongiovanni

Assistant Coaches: Ken Rowe, Norm Smith

2016 Varsity Record: 7-12

 

Starters Returning: Devin Pope, Kyler Majka, Bryce Rowe, Collin Sargeant, Tyler Meredith, Kyle Smith

 

Key Players: Devin Pope, Kyler Majka, Bryce Rowe, Tyler Meredith, Kyle Smith

 

Key Losses due to Graduation: Mike Lisek, Avery Webb

 

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Devin Pope

Kyler Majka

 

Goals for Season: Play fundamentally sound defense. Pitch efficiently and with a purpose. Have a presence on the field. Make the opposing team earn every run. Learn how to expect to win, not hope to win. Finish .500 in league. Win 2 playoff games.

 

 

School Name: Dunkirk

Head Coach: Frank Jagoda

Assistant Coaches:  Eric Gloss

2016 Varsity Record:8-12

 

Starters Returning:  Tyreek Buchanan-Ruiz (1st Team ) Devaun Farnham-DeJesus ( 1st team) Evon Hernandez ( 2nd team) Elwin Gomez ( 2nd Team ) AJ Morales

 

Key Players:   Tyreek Buchanan-Ruiz (1st Team ) Devaun Farnham-DeJesus ( 1st team) Evon Hernandez ( 2nd team) Elwin Gomez ( 2nd Team ) AJ Morales

 
Key Losses due to Graduation: Kobe DeJesus ( JCC)

 

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

DeVaun farnham Dejesus Junior Pitcher and infielder

 

 

Goals for Season: Win the league and Beat Fredonia 2 times.

 

 

School Name: Falconer Central School

Head Coach: Chris Schrader

Assistant Coaches: Andrew Dove

2016 Varsity Record: 7-11

 

Starters Returning: Bryan Gardner, Johnny Samuelson, Trent Wood

 

Key Players: Bryan Gardner, Trent Wood

 

Key Losses due to Graduation: Brett Payne, AJ Genco

 

 

Goals for Season: Be competitive in a very good CCAA Division I West League

 

 

School Name:                     Fredonia Baseball

Head Coach:                        Vinnie Gullo

Assistant Coaches:            Terry Presto, Charlie LaDuca, Tim Cowan

 

2016 Varsity Record:       18-7 CCAA Div 1 Champs

                                                Far West Regional Champs

                                                Section VI B Class Champs

                                                NYS Class B Runner Up

 

Starters Returning:  ALL 9 starters Return from Runner Up at State Championships

Ryan Mroczka-C                            Lucas Voss-SS/P                             Tyler Winchell-CF

Vince Gullo- 1B                              Reid Tarnowski-3B/P                   Cole Tippens-RF

Seth Schrader-2B                          LF- Trey Swartz-LF                        Drew Coniglio-DH

 

Key Losses due to Graduation: Jarod Burnnaster, Mike Pucci

 

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Ryan Mroczka-C    Vince Gullo- 1B      Seth Schrader-2B  Reid Tarnowski-3B/P

LF- Trey Swartz-LF

 

Goals for Season:

 

Play in June

 

School Name:    Silver Creek High School

Head Coach:

                        Mike Janisch

Assistant Coaches:

                        Jack Frost

2016 Varsity Record:

                        11 - 10

Starters Returning:

                        Chris Williams

                        Zak Bogosian

                        Austin Pierce

                        Alex Bogosian

                        Stephen Romanik

                        Sam Mullen

Key Players:

                        Tom Galfo

                        Zack Rybak

                        Jon Pulver

Key Losses due to Graduation:

                        Brad Rybak

                        Jake Lewis

                        Don Fox

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

                        Chris Williams

                        Sam Mullen

                         Alex Bogosian

Goals for Season:

            1. Be competitive in the CCAA West 1

            2. Improve the defensive standing of the team

            3. Proceed further than last year in the Section 6 Class C

                  Playoffs

 

 

School Name: Southwestern

Head Coach: Jared Brown

Assistant Coaches: Pete Pannes

2016 Varsity Record: 6-11

 

Starters Returning: Niko Pannes, Wyatt Perry, Alex Card, Cole Snyder, Brian Burns

 

Key Players: Wyatt Perry, Niko Pannes, Cole Snyder

 

Key Losses due to Graduation: Ben Burk

 

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Mitchell Pascarella

 

Goals for Season: League Champions, and win from there on out

 

 

Maple Grove

Did not send Team information in 

