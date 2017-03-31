CCAA I West Conference Preview
School Name: Chautauqua Lake
Head Coach: Bryan Bongiovanni
Assistant Coaches: Ken Rowe, Norm Smith
2016 Varsity Record: 7-12
Starters Returning: Devin Pope, Kyler Majka, Bryce Rowe, Collin Sargeant, Tyler Meredith, Kyle Smith
Key Players: Devin Pope, Kyler Majka, Bryce Rowe, Tyler Meredith, Kyle Smith
Key Losses due to Graduation: Mike Lisek, Avery Webb
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Devin Pope
Kyler Majka
Goals for Season: Play fundamentally sound defense. Pitch efficiently and with a purpose. Have a presence on the field. Make the opposing team earn every run. Learn how to expect to win, not hope to win. Finish .500 in league. Win 2 playoff games.
School Name: Dunkirk
Head Coach: Frank Jagoda
Assistant Coaches: Eric Gloss
2016 Varsity Record:8-12
Starters Returning: Tyreek Buchanan-Ruiz (1st Team ) Devaun Farnham-DeJesus ( 1st team) Evon Hernandez ( 2nd team) Elwin Gomez ( 2nd Team ) AJ Morales
Key Players: Tyreek Buchanan-Ruiz (1st Team ) Devaun Farnham-DeJesus ( 1st team) Evon Hernandez ( 2nd team) Elwin Gomez ( 2nd Team ) AJ Morales
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
DeVaun farnham Dejesus Junior Pitcher and infielder
Goals for Season: Win the league and Beat Fredonia 2 times.
School Name: Falconer Central School
Head Coach: Chris Schrader
Assistant Coaches: Andrew Dove
2016 Varsity Record: 7-11
Starters Returning: Bryan Gardner, Johnny Samuelson, Trent Wood
Key Players: Bryan Gardner, Trent Wood
Key Losses due to Graduation: Brett Payne, AJ Genco
Goals for Season: Be competitive in a very good CCAA Division I West League
School Name: Fredonia Baseball
Head Coach: Vinnie Gullo
Assistant Coaches: Terry Presto, Charlie LaDuca, Tim Cowan
2016 Varsity Record: 18-7 CCAA Div 1 Champs
Far West Regional Champs
Section VI B Class Champs
NYS Class B Runner Up
Starters Returning: ALL 9 starters Return from Runner Up at State Championships
Ryan Mroczka-C Lucas Voss-SS/P Tyler Winchell-CF
Vince Gullo- 1B Reid Tarnowski-3B/P Cole Tippens-RF
Seth Schrader-2B LF- Trey Swartz-LF Drew Coniglio-DH
Key Losses due to Graduation: Jarod Burnnaster, Mike Pucci
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Ryan Mroczka-C Vince Gullo- 1B Seth Schrader-2B Reid Tarnowski-3B/P
LF- Trey Swartz-LF
Goals for Season:
Play in June
School Name: Silver Creek High School
Head Coach:
Mike Janisch
Assistant Coaches:
Jack Frost
2016 Varsity Record:
11 - 10
Starters Returning:
Chris Williams
Zak Bogosian
Austin Pierce
Alex Bogosian
Stephen Romanik
Sam Mullen
Key Players:
Tom Galfo
Zack Rybak
Jon Pulver
Key Losses due to Graduation:
Brad Rybak
Jake Lewis
Don Fox
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Chris Williams
Sam Mullen
Alex Bogosian
Goals for Season:
1. Be competitive in the CCAA West 1
2. Improve the defensive standing of the team
3. Proceed further than last year in the Section 6 Class C
Playoffs
School Name: Southwestern
Head Coach: Jared Brown
Assistant Coaches: Pete Pannes
2016 Varsity Record: 6-11
Starters Returning: Niko Pannes, Wyatt Perry, Alex Card, Cole Snyder, Brian Burns
Key Players: Wyatt Perry, Niko Pannes, Cole Snyder
Key Losses due to Graduation: Ben Burk
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Mitchell Pascarella
Goals for Season: League Champions, and win from there on out
Maple Grove
Did not send Team information in
