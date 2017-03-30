CCAA I East Conference Preview
School Name: Allegany-Limestone Gators
Head Coach: Eric Hemphill
Assistant Coaches: Troy Allen
2016 Varsity Record: 11-10 Lost in C Semifinals to Frewsburg
Starters Returning: (Sr.)Zach Hemphill – SS, (Sr.)Sean Conroy – P/3B, (Sr.)Ryan Schlosser – 2B/P, (Jr.)Collin Strade - C
Key Players: See above as we only have 1 other returning player. Hemphill has been 1st Team League All Star in 2015 and 2016. Conroy was 2nd team All star 2016 and will take over the role of the Ace of the staff with McAfee gone.
Key Losses due to Graduation: Brad McAfee – P/1B (St. John Fisher), Holden Farr, Cole Davis
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
I would think Hemphill and Conroy are ready to have great seasons. They are known in the league but probably not much outside that. Collin Strade learned on the fly last year and by the end of the year was a very good catcher. We are looking for maqny good things from him this year as well.
Goals for Season: Our goals include teaching and learning the game to many new younger players coming up to the team. So far the young guys have been very receptive and putting in a lot of time to get better. We want to compete every night in what is typically a very good baseball league every night and be playing our best baseball come playoff time. Our ultimate goal in the end is to get past that Semifinal game that we have been hung up on the last few years and win the C1 title.
School Name: Gowanda
Head Coach: Tim Smith
Assistant Coaches: Brian Denea
2016 Varsity Record: 18-5
Starters Returning: 5
Key Players: ALL WNY Matt Kruszka, C-Brian Gernatt, OF’s Connor Halftown, Andrew Kruszka, and Jack Van Wey
Key Losses due to Graduation: Pitchers Joe Kruszka (playing at NCCC) and Carter Benton
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Connor Halftown
Goals for Season: Compete for the Class B Sectional Championship
School Name: Olean
Head Coach: John Zambanini
Assistant Coaches: Mark Stavish
2016 Varsity Record: 17-2
Starters Returning: Bryan Bizzaro, Garrett Bolt, Dell Butler, Justin Retchless, Dylan Vincent
Key Players: Bryan Bizzaro, Garrett Bolt, Dell Butler, Justin Retchless, Dylan Vincent
Key Losses due to Graduation: Evan Threehouse, Jake cavana, Zach Ryan, Nelson Rivera, Zach Spears
Goals for Season: Hard work, discipline and TEAM play
School Name: Portville Central School
Head Coach: Mike Matz
Assistant Coaches: Carl Hollamby, Joe Pleakis
2016 Varsity Record: 13-9
Starters Returning: 5
Key Players: Nick Stein, Ronnie Lott III, Colin Kloc, Jarrett Reynolds, Adam Wray, Dave Hlasnick
Key Losses due to Graduation: Sean Harris, Kyle Howard, Noah Bartholomew, Alek Gonzalez
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Colin Kloc à Colin has gotten much taller and stronger since last season, and we look for him to make an impression in the area.
Goals for Season: Receive Scholar Team Athlete Award; Get better every day; Play with passion and pride
School Name: RANDOLPH CARDINALS
Head Coach: NATE ARMELLA
Assistant Coaches: BRENT BROWN, JON PETERSON
2016 Varsity Record: 3-17, YOUNG TEAM, MANY CLOSE LOSSES
Starters Returning: (9): KALEB O’NEILL(sr) , JAKE BEAVER(sr), JAKE BROWN(jr), DOMINIC HORTON(jr), DEVIN FOSTER(jr), TOMMY CHAPMAN(so), DYLAN WILLIAMS(sr), DAKOTA DONALDSON(jr), JOSH BROWN(fr)
Key Players: JAKE BEAVER, JAKE BROWN, KALEB O’NEILL, DYLAN WILLIAMS
Key Losses due to Graduation: ZAYNE REARDON-BALL
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
JAKE BEAVER, JAKE BROWN
Goals for Season: MORE EXPERIENCED TEAM COMING BACK, LOOK TO BE COMPETITIVE IN A LOADED CCAA EAST-1 LEAGUE, SET OURSELVES UP WITH A HOME PLAYOFF GAME AND GOOD PLAYOFF SEED
School Name: Salamanca Warriors
Head Coach: Stephen Kojsza
Assistant Coaches: Grey Nannen
2016 Varsity Record: N/A, no varsity team at the school, combined with Catt/LV
Starters Returning: Xander Edstrom, Austin Reyes, Hunter McCauley
Key Players: Xander Edstrom, Zach Simsick, Lucas and Jarrett McKenna
Key Losses due to Graduation: Cole Quigley
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Cameron Manning, Tyler Hedlund, Andres Borrego
Goals for Season: Be competitive, be playing our best ball in time for playoffs, put Salamanca back on the map of baseball after being absent in past years
