CCAA I East Conference Preview

School Name: Allegany-Limestone Gators

Head Coach: Eric Hemphill

Assistant Coaches: Troy Allen

2016 Varsity Record: 11-10 Lost in C Semifinals to Frewsburg

Starters Returning: (Sr.)Zach Hemphill – SS, (Sr.)Sean Conroy – P/3B, (Sr.)Ryan Schlosser – 2B/P, (Jr.)Collin Strade - C

Key Players: See above as we only have 1 other returning player. Hemphill has been 1st Team League All Star in 2015 and 2016. Conroy was 2nd team All star 2016 and will take over the role of the Ace of the staff with McAfee gone.

Key Losses due to Graduation: Brad McAfee – P/1B (St. John Fisher), Holden Farr, Cole Davis

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

I would think Hemphill and Conroy are ready to have great seasons. They are known in the league but probably not much outside that. Collin Strade learned on the fly last year and by the end of the year was a very good catcher. We are looking for maqny good things from him this year as well.

Goals for Season: Our goals include teaching and learning the game to many new younger players coming up to the team. So far the young guys have been very receptive and putting in a lot of time to get better. We want to compete every night in what is typically a very good baseball league every night and be playing our best baseball come playoff time. Our ultimate goal in the end is to get past that Semifinal game that we have been hung up on the last few years and win the C1 title.

School Name: Gowanda

Head Coach: Tim Smith

Assistant Coaches: Brian Denea

2016 Varsity Record: 18-5

Starters Returning: 5

Key Players: ALL WNY Matt Kruszka, C-Brian Gernatt, OF’s Connor Halftown, Andrew Kruszka, and Jack Van Wey

Key Losses due to Graduation: Pitchers Joe Kruszka (playing at NCCC) and Carter Benton

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Connor Halftown

Goals for Season: Compete for the Class B Sectional Championship

School Name: Olean

Head Coach: John Zambanini

Assistant Coaches: Mark Stavish

2016 Varsity Record: 17-2

Starters Returning: Bryan Bizzaro, Garrett Bolt, Dell Butler, Justin Retchless, Dylan Vincent

Key Players: Bryan Bizzaro, Garrett Bolt, Dell Butler, Justin Retchless, Dylan Vincent

Key Losses due to Graduation: Evan Threehouse, Jake cavana, Zach Ryan, Nelson Rivera, Zach Spears

Goals for Season: Hard work, discipline and TEAM play

School Name: Portville Central School

Head Coach: Mike Matz

Assistant Coaches: Carl Hollamby, Joe Pleakis

2016 Varsity Record: 13-9

Starters Returning: 5

Key Players: Nick Stein, Ronnie Lott III, Colin Kloc, Jarrett Reynolds, Adam Wray, Dave Hlasnick

Key Losses due to Graduation: Sean Harris, Kyle Howard, Noah Bartholomew, Alek Gonzalez

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Colin Kloc à Colin has gotten much taller and stronger since last season, and we look for him to make an impression in the area.

Goals for Season: Receive Scholar Team Athlete Award; Get better every day; Play with passion and pride

School Name: RANDOLPH CARDINALS

Head Coach: NATE ARMELLA

Assistant Coaches: BRENT BROWN, JON PETERSON

2016 Varsity Record: 3-17, YOUNG TEAM, MANY CLOSE LOSSES

Starters Returning: (9): KALEB O’NEILL(sr) , JAKE BEAVER(sr), JAKE BROWN(jr), DOMINIC HORTON(jr), DEVIN FOSTER(jr), TOMMY CHAPMAN(so), DYLAN WILLIAMS(sr), DAKOTA DONALDSON(jr), JOSH BROWN(fr)

Key Players: JAKE BEAVER, JAKE BROWN, KALEB O’NEILL, DYLAN WILLIAMS

Key Losses due to Graduation: ZAYNE REARDON-BALL

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

JAKE BEAVER, JAKE BROWN

Goals for Season: MORE EXPERIENCED TEAM COMING BACK, LOOK TO BE COMPETITIVE IN A LOADED CCAA EAST-1 LEAGUE, SET OURSELVES UP WITH A HOME PLAYOFF GAME AND GOOD PLAYOFF SEED

School Name: Salamanca Warriors

Head Coach: Stephen Kojsza

Assistant Coaches: Grey Nannen

2016 Varsity Record: N/A, no varsity team at the school, combined with Catt/LV

Starters Returning: Xander Edstrom, Austin Reyes, Hunter McCauley

Key Players: Xander Edstrom, Zach Simsick, Lucas and Jarrett McKenna

Key Losses due to Graduation: Cole Quigley

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Cameron Manning, Tyler Hedlund, Andres Borrego

Goals for Season: Be competitive, be playing our best ball in time for playoffs, put Salamanca back on the map of baseball after being absent in past years

