CCAA East II Returning ALL Conference Players

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:
First Team:
IF: Dylon Mercado- North Collins
IF: Dylan Winter- North Collins
P: Trevor Mercado- North Collins
P: Brock Blecha- Franklinville
OF: Jacob Peterson- Frewsburg
C: Dooley Brennan- Franklinville
Second Team:
Chad Boldt- Ellicottville
Jacob Peters- Franklinville
Reid Bjork- Frewsburg
Brandon Zielinski- North Collins
Tanner Loretto- North Collins
Trent Mihalko- Pine Valley
Jake Brown- Randolph
Jake Beaver- Randolph
Honorable Mention:
Preston Hutchinson- Ellicottville
Griffin Chudy- Ellicottville
Isaac Kopp- Franklinville
Trent Gray- Frewsburg
Caleb Caldwell- Frewsburg
Nick Woronowski- North Collins
Joshua Schmitt- North Collins
Matthew Hunt- Pine Valley
Austin Butcher- Pine Valley
Kaleb O'Neill- Randolph
Dylan Williams- Randolph
