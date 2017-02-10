WGRZ
CCAA East II Returning ALL Conference Players

WGRZ 5:33 PM. EST February 10, 2017

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:

 

First Team:

IF:  Dylon Mercado- North Collins

IF:  Dylan Winter- North Collins

P:  Trevor Mercado- North Collins

P:  Brock Blecha- Franklinville

OF:  Jacob Peterson- Frewsburg

C:  Dooley Brennan- Franklinville

 

Second Team:

Chad Boldt- Ellicottville

Jacob Peters- Franklinville

Reid Bjork- Frewsburg

Brandon Zielinski- North Collins

Tanner Loretto- North Collins

Trent Mihalko- Pine Valley

Jake Brown- Randolph

Jake Beaver- Randolph

 

Honorable Mention:

Preston Hutchinson- Ellicottville

Griffin Chudy- Ellicottville

Isaac Kopp- Franklinville

Trent Gray- Frewsburg

Caleb Caldwell- Frewsburg

Nick Woronowski- North Collins

Joshua Schmitt- North Collins

Matthew Hunt- Pine Valley

Austin Butcher- Pine Valley

Kaleb O'Neill- Randolph

Dylan Williams- Randolph   

 

 

