CCAA East II Conference Profile

CCAA II East Conference



School Name: Ellicottville Central

Head Coach: Chris Mendell

Assistant Coaches: Robert Sawicki

2016 Varsity Record: 6-12

Starters Returning: 6

Key Players: Chad Boldt, Preston Hutchinson, Griffin Chudy, and Austin Grinols

Key Losses due to Graduation: Robert Sawicki, Tom Easton

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Chad Boldt, Griffin Chudy, Preston Hutchinson, and Austin Grinols

Goals for Season: Improve each day and play our best baseball In May.

School Name: Franklinville Central

Head Coach: Mark Blecha

Assistant Coaches: Reed Mitrowski, Harley Butler

2016 Varsity Record: 14-6

Starters Returning: 7 Brock Blecha, Dooley Brennan, Caleb Palmatier, Jacob Peters, Ben Mooney, Isaac Kopp, Conner Burrell

Key Players: Brock Blecha, Dooley Brennan, Isaac Kopp, Jake Peters, Caleb Palmatier

Key Losses due to Graduation: Kevin Bigham, William Bays

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Brock Blecha, Dooley Brennan, Isaac Kopp, Jacob Peters

Goals for Season: Win the division first, then make a strong playoff push

School Name: Frewsburg Central

Head Coach: Jay Grann

Assistant Coaches: Kevin Swanson; Kane Brink; Bill Hair; Chris Yost

2016 Varsity Record: 17-7

Starters Returning: Jake Peterson, Caleb Caldwell, Mark Mammoser, Tim Wright, Trent Gray, Reid Bjork

Key Players: Jake Peterson, Cordell O’Brien, Caleb Caldwell

Key Losses due to Graduation: Kole Brink, Matt Hair, Michael Mammoser, Christian Proctor

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Jake Peterson – tremendous power.

Goals for Season: Defend the Section title then continue on the final four.

School Name: North Collins Eagles

Head Coach: Paul Kellner

Assistant Coaches: Scott Gill & Casey Bucco

2016 Varsity Record: 13-7 (Lost in Class D Sectional Finals 1-0 to Westfield)

Starters Returning: Dylan Winter, Brandon Zielinski, Harley Mehnert, Dylon Mercado, Trevor Mercado, Tanner Loretto, Joshua Schmitt and Nick Woronowski.

Key Players: Dylan Winter, Brandon Zielinski and Tanner Loretto. Top 3 hitters from last season. Zielinski, Trevor Mercado, Dylon Mercado and newcomer Anthony Novoa will see most of our innings on the mound. Key defensive starters for us – Harley Mehnert (C) and Nathan Turnbull (CF) both Seniors looking to make a large impact this season.

Key Losses due to Graduation: We just lost our starting CF last season (Jake Jasinski)

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Brandon Zielinski (Jr). P/SS complete player. Tanner Loretto 3B/P - Great Bat and a live arm.

Goals for Season: Compete for League and Sectional titles. Win a regional.

School Name: Pine Valley Central High School

Head Coach: Chris Buczek

Assistant Coaches: Jacob Cuthbert

2016 Varsity Record: 3-12 - overall, 2-8 – league.

Starters Returning: 6 – Matt Hunt, Brody Sercu, Corey Ellis, Trent Mihalko, Austin Butcher, Stephen Crisanti.

Key Players: Trent Mihalko, Austin Butcher, Matt Hunt and Stephen Crisanti

Key Losses due to Graduation: Elijah Hall and Kilian Abers.

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: I am not sure we have anyone that’s on anyone’s radar yet. The last two season we have had losing records so we haven’t really been in the mix where people would have to say watch out for the guy from Pine Valley or that group of players will carry Pine Valley through the season. The key players that were listed above have a lot of weight to carry as far as the duties they have and will need to be successful at to help the team be successful. If we are going to win games this year it will be by committee and at this point the whole team is under the radar.

Goals for Season: Very basic: Get better every single day. We cannot take steps backwards and regress. Everyday this team needs to get better at everything they do on and off the field in order to be successful.

