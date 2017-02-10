WGRZ
Close

CCAA East I Returning ALL Conference Players

WGRZ 5:10 PM. EST February 10, 2017

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:

 

First Team:

IF:  Matt Kruszka- Gowanda

IF:  Zach Hemphill- Allegany-Limestone

OF:  Garrett Boldt- Olean

OF:  Dell Butler- Olean

OF:  Stephen Romanik- SIlver Creek

 

Second Team:

Sean Conroy- Allegany-Limestone

Matt Andrews- Cattaraugus-Little Valley/Salamanca

Bryan Bizzaro- Olean

Dylan Vincent- Olean

Sam Mullen-Silver Creek

Zak Bogosian-Silver Creek

 

 

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories