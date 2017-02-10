CCAA East I Returning ALL Conference Players

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:
First Team:
IF: Matt Kruszka- Gowanda
IF: Zach Hemphill- Allegany-Limestone
OF: Garrett Boldt- Olean
OF: Dell Butler- Olean
OF: Stephen Romanik- SIlver Creek
Second Team:
Sean Conroy- Allegany-Limestone
Matt Andrews- Cattaraugus-Little Valley/Salamanca
Bryan Bizzaro- Olean
Dylan Vincent- Olean
Sam Mullen-Silver Creek
Zak Bogosian-Silver Creek
