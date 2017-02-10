WGRZ
ALL Catholic Returning ALL Conference Players

WGRZ 3:49 PM. EST February 10, 2017

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:

 

First Team:

C:   Will Lawrence- Canisius

C:  Dennis Gagliardo- St. Joe's  

IF:  Cole O'Connor- St. Francis

OF:  Gavin Collura- St. Joe's

OF:  Brent Carmello- St. Francis

 

Second Team:

Trevor Brill- Bishop Timon-St. Jude

Jack Collins- Canisius

Ryan Peterson- Nichols

T.J. Banaszak- Nichols

Luke Farinacci- St. Francis

Ty Syta- St. Francis

Andrew Short- St. Joe's 

Zach Penksa- St. Mary's

Joe Barberio- St. Mary's

 

 

