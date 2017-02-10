ALL Catholic Returning ALL Conference Players

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:
First Team:
C: Will Lawrence- Canisius
C: Dennis Gagliardo- St. Joe's
IF: Cole O'Connor- St. Francis
OF: Gavin Collura- St. Joe's
OF: Brent Carmello- St. Francis
Second Team:
Trevor Brill- Bishop Timon-St. Jude
Jack Collins- Canisius
Ryan Peterson- Nichols
T.J. Banaszak- Nichols
Luke Farinacci- St. Francis
Ty Syta- St. Francis
Andrew Short- St. Joe's
Zach Penksa- St. Mary's
Joe Barberio- St. Mary's
