7 Strikeouts in a Game 5/1-5/3

WGRZ 4:47 PM. EDT May 05, 2017

7 Strikeouts in a Game 5/1-5/3

 

 

 

Ryan Schlosser- Allegany-Limestone- 13

Pierce Gardon- Hollland-11

Derrick Walters- Fredonia- 9

Dom Schmidt- Kenmore West- 9

Isiah McDuffie- Olmstead- 9

Adam Rankie- Starpoint- 9

Brennan Murty- Akron- 8

Tom Bednarski- Alden- 8

Bryce Jellnick- Grand Island- 8

Antonia LaBarbara- North Tonawanda- 8

Brian Chatt- Lockport- 7

Chris Goyette- Medina- 7

Dustin Newman- Niagara Falls- 7

Charlie Brunning- Roy- Hart- 7

Nate DelSignore- Williamsville South- 7

 

 

