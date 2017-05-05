7 Strikeouts in a Game 5/1-5/3
Ryan Schlosser- Allegany-Limestone- 13
Pierce Gardon- Hollland-11
Derrick Walters- Fredonia- 9
Dom Schmidt- Kenmore West- 9
Isiah McDuffie- Olmstead- 9
Adam Rankie- Starpoint- 9
Brennan Murty- Akron- 8
Tom Bednarski- Alden- 8
Bryce Jellnick- Grand Island- 8
Antonia LaBarbara- North Tonawanda- 8
Brian Chatt- Lockport- 7
Chris Goyette- Medina- 7
Dustin Newman- Niagara Falls- 7
Charlie Brunning- Roy- Hart- 7
Nate DelSignore- Williamsville South- 7
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs