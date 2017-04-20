WGRZ
7 Strikeouts in a Game 4/17-4/19

WGRZ 11:41 AM. EDT April 20, 2017

Josh Sheehan- West Seneca East- 13

Ryan Joslyn- Panama- 11

Kiernan Higgins- Bishop Timon- 11

Bryce Jellinick- Grand Island- 10

Griffin Chuddy- Ellicottville - 9

Joe Chenez- Starpoint- 9

John Bender- Wilson- 9

Ryan Schlosser- Allegany-Limestone- 8

Tyler Brill- Bishop Timon- 8

Nick Ciraolo- Clarence- 7

Zavon Overton- Clymer- 7

Dom Schmidt- Kenmore West- 7

 

