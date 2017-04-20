7 Strikeouts in a Game 4/17-4/19
Josh Sheehan- West Seneca East- 13
Ryan Joslyn- Panama- 11
Kiernan Higgins- Bishop Timon- 11
Bryce Jellinick- Grand Island- 10
Griffin Chuddy- Ellicottville - 9
Joe Chenez- Starpoint- 9
John Bender- Wilson- 9
Ryan Schlosser- Allegany-Limestone- 8
Tyler Brill- Bishop Timon- 8
Nick Ciraolo- Clarence- 7
Zavon Overton- Clymer- 7
Dom Schmidt- Kenmore West- 7
