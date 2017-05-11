WGRZ
3 Hits in a Game 5/8-5/10

WGRZ 3:09 PM. EDT May 11, 2017

4 Hits in a game:

Brandon Orr- Akron

Garrett McClelland- Clymer

Zavon Overton- Clymer

Charlie Cook- East Aurora

Dawson Bailey- Lewiston-Porter

Ian Baker- Springville

John Bender- Wilson

 

3 Hits in a game:

Josh Chester- Alden

JJ Foster- Alden

Chauney McKee- Barker

Ryan Voss- Barker

Alex Kurdziel- Canisius

Will Lawrence- Canisius

Nate Mucci- East Aurora

Tyler Phillips- East Aurora

Preston Hutchinson- Ellicottville

RJ Alvarez- Ellicottville 

Broch Blecha- Franklinville

Jacob Peters- Franklinville

Cordell OBrein- Frewsburg

Mark Mammoser- Frewsburg

Reid Bjork- Frewsburg

David Poff- Gowanda

Cayleb  Davis- Gowanda 

Devon Crowley- Hamburg

Kyle Borrello- Hamburg

Dylan Creasey- Kenmore East

Jackson Kwilos- Lakeshore

Ben Damiani- Lancaster

Nate Waterstram- Lewiston-Porter

Harley Mehnert- North Collins   

Dylan Vincent- Olean

Garrett Boldt- Olean

Caleb Burick- Sherman

Aaron Chase- Starpoint

Luke Kenyon- Starpoint

Josh Mouton- Tonawanda

Bret Babcok- Westfield

Brock Schuster- Westfield

Chris Catalano- Westfield

Eric Fermier- Westfield

Jacob Siwy- West Seneca West

Jake Tuholski- Williamsville North

Jonah Miller- Wilson

Xavier Herrera- WNY Maritime

 

 

