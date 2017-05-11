3 Hits in a Game 5/8-5/10
4 Hits in a game:
Brandon Orr- Akron
Garrett McClelland- Clymer
Zavon Overton- Clymer
Charlie Cook- East Aurora
Dawson Bailey- Lewiston-Porter
Ian Baker- Springville
John Bender- Wilson
3 Hits in a game:
Josh Chester- Alden
JJ Foster- Alden
Chauney McKee- Barker
Ryan Voss- Barker
Alex Kurdziel- Canisius
Will Lawrence- Canisius
Nate Mucci- East Aurora
Tyler Phillips- East Aurora
Preston Hutchinson- Ellicottville
RJ Alvarez- Ellicottville
Broch Blecha- Franklinville
Jacob Peters- Franklinville
Cordell OBrein- Frewsburg
Mark Mammoser- Frewsburg
Reid Bjork- Frewsburg
David Poff- Gowanda
Cayleb Davis- Gowanda
Devon Crowley- Hamburg
Kyle Borrello- Hamburg
Dylan Creasey- Kenmore East
Jackson Kwilos- Lakeshore
Ben Damiani- Lancaster
Nate Waterstram- Lewiston-Porter
Harley Mehnert- North Collins
Dylan Vincent- Olean
Garrett Boldt- Olean
Caleb Burick- Sherman
Aaron Chase- Starpoint
Luke Kenyon- Starpoint
Josh Mouton- Tonawanda
Bret Babcok- Westfield
Brock Schuster- Westfield
Chris Catalano- Westfield
Eric Fermier- Westfield
Jacob Siwy- West Seneca West
Jake Tuholski- Williamsville North
John Bender- Wilson
Jonah Miller- Wilson
Xavier Herrera- WNY Maritime
