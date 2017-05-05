WGRZ
3 Hits in a Game- 5/1-5/3

WGRZ 1:42 PM. EDT May 05, 2017

3 Hits in a Game- 5/1-5/3

 

 

 

4 Hits:

Reid Tarnonski- Fredonia  

Dom Schmidt- Kenmore West

Josh Surowiec- Williamsville North

 

3 Hits Twice:

Ian Baker- Springville

 

3 Hits:

Tim Pellittieri- Alden

Zach Hemphill- Allegany-Limestone

Charlie Cook- East Aurora

Lucas Voss- Fredonia

Ryan Mroczka- Fredonia

Vince Gullo- Fredonia

Trent Gray- Frewsburg

Jake Storey- Hamburg

Ben Damiani- Lancaster

Anthony Hernandez- Maryvale

DeAnte Mecca- Maryvale

Paul Tripi- Maryvale

Brian Fry- Medina

Brendan Hess- Roy-Hart

Luke Kenyon- Starpoint

Kyle Spoth- Williamsville North

Tanner Feeley- Wilson

 

 

 

 

 

