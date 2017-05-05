3 Hits in a Game- 5/1-5/3
4 Hits:
Reid Tarnonski- Fredonia
Dom Schmidt- Kenmore West
Josh Surowiec- Williamsville North
3 Hits Twice:
Ian Baker- Springville
3 Hits:
Tim Pellittieri- Alden
Zach Hemphill- Allegany-Limestone
Charlie Cook- East Aurora
Lucas Voss- Fredonia
Ryan Mroczka- Fredonia
Vince Gullo- Fredonia
Trent Gray- Frewsburg
Jake Storey- Hamburg
Ben Damiani- Lancaster
Anthony Hernandez- Maryvale
DeAnte Mecca- Maryvale
Paul Tripi- Maryvale
Brian Fry- Medina
Brendan Hess- Roy-Hart
Luke Kenyon- Starpoint
Kyle Spoth- Williamsville North
Tanner Feeley- Wilson
