3 Hits in a Game-4/27-4/30
Hits for the Cycle- 1 Home Run, 1 Triple, 1 Double, 1 Single in a Game:
Anthony Hernandez- Maryvale- Plus a 3 hit game
5 Hits in a game:
Bryce Pritchard- Albion
4 Hits in a game:
Ryan Haak- Depew
Trey Esquilin- Maryvale- Plus a 3 hit game
Aaron Chase- Starpoint
Joe Barberio- St. Mary's
Ben Sokolowski- West Seneca West
3 Hits in a game twice:
Alex Rodriquez- Lackawanna
3 Hits in a game:
Steve Wagner- Akron
Ryan Voss- Barker
Trevor Brill- Bishop Timon
Jeremy Glinski- Bishop Timon
Tyler White- Clarence
Dooley Brennan- Franklinville
David Poff- Gowanda
Matt Kruszka- Gowanda
Nolan Perry- Holland
Anthony Hernandez- Maryvale- Plus hitting for the cycle
DeAnte Mecca- Maryvale
Trey Esquilin- Maryvale- Plus a 4 hit game
Alex Allis- Medina
Chris Goyette- Medina
Adam Riter- Orchard Park
Cole Hollins- Orchard Park
Jordan Lewis- Orchard Park
Matthew hunt- Pine Valley
Devin Foster- Randolph
Jake Brown- Randolph
Alex Xapsos- Roy-Hart
Brandon Hess- Roy-Hart
Charlie Brunning- Roy-Hart
Austin Meenaghan- Starpoint
Kyle Harrington- Starpoint
Sam Wagner- Starpoint
Alex Zulia- St. Joe's
Gavin Collura- St. Joe's
Jimmy Ando- St. Mary's
Anthony Angelo- Tonawanda
David Grayson- Westfield
Josh Sheehan- West Seneca East
Lucas Terry- Williamsville North
