(Photo: DAJ, This content is subject to copyright.)

3 Hits in a Game-4/27-4/30

Hits for the Cycle- 1 Home Run, 1 Triple, 1 Double, 1 Single in a Game:

Anthony Hernandez- Maryvale- Plus a 3 hit game

5 Hits in a game:

Bryce Pritchard- Albion

4 Hits in a game:

Ryan Haak- Depew

Trey Esquilin- Maryvale- Plus a 3 hit game

Aaron Chase- Starpoint

Joe Barberio- St. Mary's

Ben Sokolowski- West Seneca West

3 Hits in a game twice:

Alex Rodriquez- Lackawanna

3 Hits in a game:

Steve Wagner- Akron

Ryan Voss- Barker

Trevor Brill- Bishop Timon

Jeremy Glinski- Bishop Timon

Tyler White- Clarence

Dooley Brennan- Franklinville

David Poff- Gowanda

Matt Kruszka- Gowanda

Nolan Perry- Holland

Anthony Hernandez- Maryvale- Plus hitting for the cycle

DeAnte Mecca- Maryvale

Trey Esquilin- Maryvale- Plus a 4 hit game

Alex Allis- Medina

Chris Goyette- Medina

Adam Riter- Orchard Park

Cole Hollins- Orchard Park

Jordan Lewis- Orchard Park

Matthew hunt- Pine Valley

Devin Foster- Randolph

Jake Brown- Randolph

Alex Xapsos- Roy-Hart

Brandon Hess- Roy-Hart

Charlie Brunning- Roy-Hart

Austin Meenaghan- Starpoint

Kyle Harrington- Starpoint

Sam Wagner- Starpoint

Alex Zulia- St. Joe's

Gavin Collura- St. Joe's

Jimmy Ando- St. Mary's

Anthony Angelo- Tonawanda

David Grayson- Westfield

Josh Sheehan- West Seneca East

Lucas Terry- Williamsville North

© 2017 WGRZ-TV