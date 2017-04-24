WGRZ
3 Hit Game 4/20-4/23

April 24, 2017

3 Hit Game 4/20-4/23

 

 

 

5 Hits in a Game:

Dylan Vincent- Olean

 

4 Hits in a Game:

Mike Flemming- Maryvale

Josh Surowiec- Williamsville North

 

3 Hits in a game 3 times from 4/20-4/23:

Dooley Brennan-Franklinville

 

3 Hits in a Game:

Tim Pellittieri- Alden

Brock Blecha- Franklinville

Connor Burrell- Franklinville

Cordell O'Brien- Frewsburg

Owen Green- Kenmore West

Anthony Dragone- Lewiston-Porter

Nate Waterstram- Lewiston-Porter

Brian Chatt- Lockport

Rhees Perry- Lockport

Steven Daskavitz- Lockport

Dell Butler- Olean

Kyle Spoth- Williamsville North

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


