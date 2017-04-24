3 Hit Game 4/20-4/23
5 Hits in a Game:
Dylan Vincent- Olean
4 Hits in a Game:
Mike Flemming- Maryvale
Josh Surowiec- Williamsville North
3 Hits in a game 3 times from 4/20-4/23:
Dooley Brennan-Franklinville
3 Hits in a Game:
Tim Pellittieri- Alden
Brock Blecha- Franklinville
Connor Burrell- Franklinville
Cordell O'Brien- Frewsburg
Owen Green- Kenmore West
Anthony Dragone- Lewiston-Porter
Nate Waterstram- Lewiston-Porter
Brian Chatt- Lockport
Rhees Perry- Lockport
Steven Daskavitz- Lockport
Dell Butler- Olean
Kyle Spoth- Williamsville North
