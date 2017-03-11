Amherst Loses to Pittsford-Mendon 61-55

BUFFALO, NY- Amherst rallied to tie Pittsford-Mendon late in the fourth quarter but then the Tigers couldn't take advantage of several opportunities to take the lead in a 61-55 loss in the Far West Regionals.

The Tigers couldn't stop Mendon's Sara Lyons who finished with a game high 25. Caroline Cullinan chipped with 10 points.

For Amherst Camryn Sullivan led the way with 13 points. 8th grader Emma Klein had 12. Mendon did a great job on Claire Wanzer, who will play college basketball at Niagara, holding her to just 5 points.

