Amherst Loses to Pittsford-Mendon 61-55

A great season for Amherst ends with a loss in the Far West Regionals.

WGRZ 6:50 PM. EST March 11, 2017

 

BUFFALO, NY- Amherst rallied to tie Pittsford-Mendon late in the fourth quarter but then the Tigers couldn't take advantage of several opportunities to take the lead in a 61-55 loss in the Far West Regionals.

The Tigers couldn't stop Mendon's Sara Lyons who finished with a game high 25. Caroline Cullinan chipped with 10 points. 

For Amherst Camryn Sullivan led the way with 13 points. 8th grader Emma Klein had  12. Mendon did a great job on Claire Wanzer, who will play college basketball at Niagara, holding her to just 5 points. 

 

