Amherst 70 Olean 50

BUFFALO, NY- Amherst wil meet Williamsville South for the overall Class A championship at Buffalo State College Wednesday evening at 6-pm.

The Tigers beat Olean 70-50 in the Class A-2 championship game Sunday afternoon. Amherst jumped out to a 20-5 lead the Huskies did get to within 5 in the third quarter but the Tigers were just too strong for Olean.

8th grader Emma Klein led Amherst with 23 points. Senior Claire Wanzer had 18 for the winners.

Sara Pfeiffer led all scorers with 34 points.

Amherst and South played twice during the regular season with the Billies winning both. South has won four straight Class A-1 titles.

