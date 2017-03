The high school basketball season in Western New York officially came to a close Friday. Three Western New York teams were in action and all three lost in the New York State playoffs.

On the boys side in Class B Health Sciences lost to Canton 67-55.

In Class D Franklinville lost to Moriah 82-64.

On the girls side in Class B Fredonia lost to Irvington 69-57.

