Aaron Barlow tackles one of life's biggest challenges

GOWANDA, NY - For some high schoolers, balancing school work and sports can be difficult. But imagine fighting a serious illness while trying to live a normal life with school work and sports. That's what Aaron Barlow has done for the past few years.

When he was eleven, Aaron found out he had cancer.

"I noticed he had a lump on his neck, and I said something just isn't right," Sue Barlow, Aaron's mom said.

The news came while driving to a family dinner. That's when the phone call came.

"His doctor said your son has cancer and you need to get to Children's right away, they'll be waiting for you," Sue explained.

From there, Aaron faced his toughest opponent yet. He went through blood transfusions, spinal taps, chemotherapy and other treatments that would have kept most from any kind of physical activity. So it's hard to believe through these types of treatment, Aaron wasn't only doing physical activity, he was playing football.

"There were times he would have spinal taps on Friday and play two games on Saturday," Matthew Tadt, Aaron's cousin and football coach said.

Aaron only missed one season of football after he was diagnosed with T-Cell Leukemia.

"The year he missed, it was our worst season," Coach Tadt explained.

"From the day I met him, he asked me when he could play again," Denise Rokitka, Aaron's doctor said.

Aaron was so determined to get back on the field as quickly as possible, he had his mediport taken out two years early so he could play.

"Typically we kept it throughout the whole course of chemotherapy so we don't have to keep putting in IVs every month. But he wanted it out so he could play because he definitely couldn't play with it in," Doctor Rokitka said.

"It just made me tougher during some of the chemotherapy that I got. It got me down but I just got back up," Aaron Barlow said.

And over the past few years, Aaron has gotten to meet some of his favorite athletes including Sammy Watkins, Eric Wood and Jack Eichel.

Then, just 18 months after Aaron was diagnosed, he was back on the field and this past season was better than ever. He was named the lineman of the year for his little league team.

"Just because you have cancer, doesn't mean it has to have you," Sue said.

Aaron also bowls in the winter and plays baseball in the spring, but the Barlows have their sights set on the summer, when Aaron has his last chemotherapy session on July 21st.

