Hernandez belts two homers in 6-2 Herd win (Photo: Bisons.com)

PAWTUCKET, R.I.- The Buffalo Bisons collected their second straight win over Pawtucket, 6-2, on Tuesday night at McCoy Stadium.

All eyes were on Teoscar Hernandez throughout the day. To get the Herd's opening score, the Bisons right fielder belted a solo home run to right field in the leadoff frame. Hernandez was part of the next Buffalo run in the third when he singled on a line drive to centerfield. Rowdy Tellez brought him home with a pop up single towards short to give the Bisons an early 2-0 advantage.

Hernandez became the second member of the Herd in two days to come three-fourths of the way to a cycle when he batted a line drive to centerfield for a triple in the fifth inning. But, just like a day before with Danny Jansen, Hernandez took a pitch past the fence in the ninth inning on a shot to right-center field to also score Gregorio Petit from second.

Jansen stretched Buffalo's early lead to three runs by getting Rowdy Tellez to home plate in the third frame. With Tellez on second base, Jansen hit an RBI single to centerfield for the game-winning run.

The Bisons added one more run to their total in the sixth. Mike Ohlman drilled a two-out double to left field followed by Jon Berti sending a 1-2 pitch to centerfield for an RBI single to bring Ohlman home.

Pawtucket's pair of runs came through a homer by Matt Dominguez in the fourth inning. Bryce Brentz got into scoring position with a double to right field and Dominguez drilled a pitch on an empty count to left field to trim their deficit to the Bisons to just one run.

Joe Biagini gave a quality start for the Herd with seven innings of work and allowed only two runs off of five hits. The righty also fanned five batters before calling it a day. Leonel Campos closed out the final two innings scoreless. Campos yielded just three hits and a walk while also grabbing five strikeouts.

Buffalo continues their four-game set with Pawtucket on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Murphy Smith (4-4, 3.66 ERA) will get the spot start for Buffalo and on the mound for Pawtucket will be Hector Valezquez (7-4, 2.39 ERA).

BISONS NOTES: With the win, Buffalo has won 15 of the last 22 games...Rowdy Tellez's 2-5 outing gives him hits in 16 of his last 20 games. He's batting .313 in that span.

Bisons.com