Head vs. Heart: Decision looms for Bills' Aaron Williams

Buffalo Bills safety Aaron Williams is 26. He's been in the NFL six years. And yet, he speaks with the reflection and wisdom of a 15-year vet.

"I'm trying to make history," Williams said, as the Bills cleaned out their lockers Monday. "That's greater than money. For me, it's longevity. Everybody's going to know your name. Everybody is going to know you were apart of that team that broke the streak and brought this city what they've been longly waiting for."

Williams desperately wants to play for the Bills. He wants to be apart of their first playoff appearance this millennium, whenever that day comes.

But, neck and head injuries in 2015 and 2016 have Williams facing his toughest play-call as a pro: To retire or keep playing?

"What happens if I say, 'Yeah, I'm going to play next year' and i get the same type of hit. Will I be here talking to you guys again? Will I be walking? It's those thoughts. I don't sleep. My mind runs a thousand miles an hour thinking about what I'm going to do."

Williams' family has advised retirement.

."They gave me their honest opinion. They think I should step away."

One of Williams' closest friends, former Bills running back Fred Jackson, has also recommended retirement.

"He's like my parents. He's like, 'I think it's time to step away'."

"But, you cant stop what your heart is telling you to do."

Williams has to decide between his hear...and his head.

Literally.