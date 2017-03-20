Group Working to Bring NBA Preseason Game to Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY- While there's no timetable on it there's a local group working to bring an NBA preseason game to Buffalo.

Attorney Cheryl Meyers-Buth wrote about the effort in a blog on her website.

https://courtsidelawyer.com/2017/03/20/calling-all-fans-help-bring-an-nba-preseason-game-to-buffalo-in-20182019/

Meyers-Buth told Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar"So far we've gotten positive feedback from the people we've been able to talk to but the decision makers right now are obviously worried about winning down the stretch and then playoffs and then right after that the draft. All I'm doing is trying to keep the idea fresh and in front of somebody's face until we can get a formal answer from them."

There are numerous people from Western New York working in the NBA. Among those trying to bring the game to Buffalo are former Canisius and St. Bonaventure coach Jim Baron. Paul Stasiak is also involved in the effort.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV