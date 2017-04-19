Gronkowski pops into White House briefing (Photo: © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

WASHINGTON - New England Patriots tight end and Amherst native Rob Gronkowski paid a surprise visit to The White House briefing room during Wednesday's televised briefing.



Gronkowski popped his head into the briefing room and jokingly asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer whether he needed any help, drawing laughs. "I think I got this. But thank you," Spicer responded.



The Super Bowl champions visited the White House to accept congratulations from President Donald Trump for another NFL title.



Spicer, a Patriots fan, seemed to appreciate the interruption, saying: "that was cool."

