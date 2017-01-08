NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) - Schadrac Casimir scored a season-high 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, and Rickey McGill added 14 points and a career-best 14 assists as Iona rolled to a 98-75 victory over Canisius on Sunday.
Jordan Washington chipped in 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting for the Gaels (10-7, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic), who shot 62 percent from the floor and made 15 of 25 3-pointers. E.J. Crawford finished with 12 points.
Jermaine Crumpton scored 21 points to lead Canisius (10-6, 3-2), which had its seven-game win streak snapped. Kassius Robertson added 15 points.
The Gaels led 31-29 with seven minutes left in the first half, and closed on a 22-11 surge for a 53-40 halftime lead. Sam Cassell Jr., who finished with nine points, made a 3-pointer and Iona had a 66-46 lead with 13 minutes left and cruised from there.
Griffs Winning Streak Snapped
WGRZ 7:55 PM. EST January 08, 2017
