Griff's Williams is Hobey Baker Nominee

BUFFALO – Canisius senior goaltender Charles Williams has been named a nominee for the 2017 Hobey Baker Award, foundation officials announced on Monday.



A native of Canton, Mich., Williams is a candidate for one of the most prestigious awards in all of college sports, given annually to the top player in NCAA Division I men's ice hockey.

A graduate transfer from Ferris State, Williams has been stellar in his first season with the Canisius program, compiling a 13-6-3 mark in 23 appearances between the pipes for the Griffs. He currently leads the nation in save percentage (.946) and ranks amongst the top 10 nationally in both goals against average (1.87/6th) and shutouts (3/T-8th).

Williams has allowed one goal or fewer in 10 of his 23 starts this season. He has made 30 or more saves in 13 contests and has recorded 40 or more stops on six occasions.

He stands one shutout away from matching the program’s single-season mark in that category and is on pace to establish new program single-season standards in both goals against average and save percentage.

Award criteria for the Hobey Baker Award include candidates emulating the exceptional character traits exhibited by the award’s namesake, Hobey Baker. A legendary American hero, Baker was a World War I fighter pilot and was known as America’s greatest amateur athlete in his day, excelling at hockey and football at Princeton University. Award candidates must demonstrate strength of character both on and off the ice, contribute to the integrity of his team and display outstanding skills in all phases of the game. Consideration should be given to scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.

The first phase of fan balloting runs now through March 5. Fans can cast their vote daily by going to the Hobey Baker website at http://www.hobeybaker.com/vote.

Phase two of fan balloting begins on March 16 from the list of Top 10 Hobey Baker finalists and concludes March 26. The fans’ vote accounts for a full one percent of the total ballot in each phase in selecting this year’s award recipient.

The 2017 Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced from a field of three Hobey Hat Trick finalists on April 7, 2017 during the NCAA Frozen Four Championship in Chicago, Ill.



Winners of five straight and unbeaten in its last seven contests, Canisius (13-10-5, 12-4-4 AHC) returns to action Tuesday with a 7:05 p.m. Atlantic Hockey contest at rival Niagara.



