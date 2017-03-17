Griffs Season Ends in Semifinals

ROCHESTER, NY- Canisius saw its season end Friday afternoon with a 6-2 loss to Robert Morris in the Atlantic Hockey Conference semifinals.

Robert Morris led 1-0 late in the first period. The Griffs turned the puck over deep in their end of the ice and the Colonials took advantage of it. Daniel Mantenuto scored with 12 seconds remaining in the opening session and the Colonials led 2-0 after one.

Robert Morris led 3-0 after two periods. The Griffs finally got on the scoreboard at the 4:45 mark of the third period when Nick Hutchison scored. Hutchison thought he scored another goal to make it 3-2 but instead he was called for goaltender interference.

The Griffs 17 game unbeaten streak came to an end as did their season. Canisius finishes the season with a record of 21-11-7. Its the 5th straight season that the AHC regular season champion has been eliminated in the final four.

