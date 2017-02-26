Griffs Lose to St. Peter's 72-65

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Trevis Wyche scored 14 points and St. Peter's wrapped up a second-place finish in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Association and the No. 2 seed into the conference tournament by beating Canisius 72-65 in the regular season finale for both schools Sunday.
The Peacocks opened the game on an 11-0 run and never trailed in winning their sixth straight.
Nnamdi Enechionyia finished with 12 points and Nick Griffin and Antwon Portley each hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points for St. Peter's (18-12, 14-6). The Peacocks hit 26 of 50 shots from the field (52 percent), including 9 of 23 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Jermaine Crumpton scored 14 points to lead Canisius (17-14, 10-10). The Golden Griffins could have clinched a first-round bye into the MAAC tournament with a win.
Canisius scored with 0.1 seconds left on a coast-to-coast layup to beat St. Peter's 72-70 on Feb. 6.
