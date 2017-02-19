Griffs Lose to Marist 76-74

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) - Ryan Funk hit a 3-pointer with more than three minutes left to give Marist an eight-point lead and the Red Foxes made it hold up for a 76-74 upset victory over Canisius to snap a nine-game Metro Atlantic losing streak Sunday afternoon.
Khallid Hart hit the first of two free throws to pad Marist's lead to 76-74, and Kiefer Douse missed a tip-in to tie with a second left.
The Golden Griffins rallied when Douse made a layup and Phil Valenti drilled a jumper and a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 1:06 left, 75-74.
Canisius (17-12, 10-8) had won four of its last five - and five of six - coming into the game. The Golden Griffins had won 13 of the previous 19 games with Marist.
Hart finished with 22 points and eight rebounds to lead Marist (7-22, 4-14). Funk added 21 points.
Douse scored 19 points to lead Canisius.
