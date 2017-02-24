Griffs Lose at the Buzzer, 58-55

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tyler Nelson sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Fairfield a 58-55 victory over Canisius on Friday night and move into a fifth-place tie with the Griffins in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with one game remaining.



After Phil Valenti's jumper tied the game for Canisius with 53 seconds left, Fairfield's Curtis Cobb missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and with 32 seconds remaining. Canisius worked the clocked down but Jermaine Crumpton missed a jumper in the paint, Matija Milin grabbed the rebound and got the outlet to Nelson who pulled up behind the arc and made his game-winner.



Nelson finished with 17 points and Jonathan Kasibabu had 12 for the Stags (15-13, 10-9).



Valenti scored 23 points with 13 rebounds and Kassius Robertson added 15 points for the Griffins (17-13, 10-9), who were just 4 of 25 from 3-point range.

