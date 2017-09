Sep 17, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (99) on the sidelines in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

ORCHARD PARK, NY- The Bills will be without left tackle Cordy Glenn and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos.

Both are dealing with ankle injuries.

Both were injured in the loss to Carolina last Sunday.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson said he's good to go and will play against Denver.

