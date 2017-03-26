Gionta Reaches Huge Milestone

BUFFALO, NY- Sabres captain Brian Gionta will reach a huge career milestone Monday night when he steps on the ice against the Florida Panthers. For Gionta it will be game number one thousand in his NHL career.

The Sabres will hold a pregame ceremony to mark the occasion. Gionta sad after practice in the Harborcenter Sunday “Obviously, it’s a pretty cool milestone to have reached. I’m fortunate that some people believed in me back in the day.”

Gionta played his first NHL in December of 2001 with New Jersey at Edmonton. “I couldn’t believe the pace of play, how fast the game was, how fast things happen out there”.

When Gionta, at 5' 7" broke into the NHL players his size simply didn't make it. He's proven all the doubters wrong. Gionta and Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges played together in Montreal before coming to Buffalo. Gorges said after practice Sunday "I’m sure everyone told him from the time he was 10 years old, ‘You’re too small to play hockey. You’re too small. You’ll never make it. You’ll never make it.’ Not only did he make it, he’s succeeded beyond expectations. If you can’t look up to somebody like that, you’ve got to give your head a shake.”

Gionta won the Stanley Cup with New Jersey in 2003. He's scored 288 regular season goals and added another 32 goals in 112 playoff games.

Face off Monday night against Florida is scheduled for 7-pm.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV