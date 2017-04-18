Gillislee Signs Offer Sheet With Patriots

December 4, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Mike Gillislee (35) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)



BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the move confirms to The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills risk losing running back Mike Gillislee to their AFC East rival New England Patriots.



The person says Gillislee signed the Patriots' two-year, $6.4 million offer sheet, putting the Bills in a position to match the contract to retain the restricted free agent. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Patriots have not announced the move.



NFL.com first reported the signing.



Buffalo would receive a fifth-round draft pick from New England as compensation if the team doesn't match the offer.



The three-year player has been a valuable backup in his past two seasons in Buffalo. Gillislee had 577 yards rushing and scored nine touchdowns, including one receiving, last year.

