Giants WR Odell Beckham hurts ankle against Browns (Photo: © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND (AP) - New York Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has left their game at Cleveland after injuring his ankle.



Beckham, one of the NFL's best players, caught an 18-yard pass and immediately had his legs cut out by Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun, who drove his shoulder in the wide receiver's left leg. Beckham popped up, ripped off his helmet and slammed it in frustration. After taking a knee, he walked off slowly and glared menacingly at Cleveland's defensive huddle.



Beckham spent a few minutes on the bench before heading to the locker room. TV cameras captured him dropping to his knees on the floor.



The Giants said Beckham sustained a sprained ankle. He was also checked and cleared for a concussion.



Beckham caught 101 passes and scored 10 touchdowns last season. He's entering his fourth season. He has 288 career receptions for 4,122 yards and 35 TDs.

