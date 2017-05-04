WGRZ
GBSHOF announces Class of 2017

WGRZ 7:19 PM. EDT May 04, 2017

BUFFALO- Former Buffalo Sabres forward and captain Mike Peca headlines the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

The '17 Class is comprised of 12 members, who will be introduced on Thursday, June 1 at 4 p.m. in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center ballroom.

The induction ceremony will be in the fall. The date and time have yet to be determined.

The GBSHOF Class of 2017 Inductees:

  • Charles Daniels (D)         Olympic Swimming Gold Medalist
  • Danny DiLiberto               World Champion Billiards Player & Pro Boxer
  • Sandra Hollander (D)      Buffalo State Softball Coach
  • Willie “Hutch” Jones        Basketball Player - Bishop Turner, Vanderbilt & NBA
  • Mike Keiser                       World Renowned Golf Course Developer
  • E.J. McGuire (D)               NHL Hockey Administrator, Coach
  • Charles O’Brien                WNY HS Volleyball Coach and Pioneer
  • Danny Ozark (D)              Major League Baseball Manager
  • Vaughn Parker                  Football Player, St. Joe’s Collegiate, UCLA & NFL
  • Michael Peca                    Buffalo Sabres Hockey Player
  • Stacey Schroeder-Watt   Shot & Discus Record Holder & NCAA All-American
  • Tom Terhaar                       Award Winning Olympic Rowing Coach
     

