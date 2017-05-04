GBSHOF announces Class of 2017 (Photo: WGRZ-TV)

BUFFALO- Former Buffalo Sabres forward and captain Mike Peca headlines the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

The '17 Class is comprised of 12 members, who will be introduced on Thursday, June 1 at 4 p.m. in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center ballroom.

The induction ceremony will be in the fall. The date and time have yet to be determined.

The GBSHOF Class of 2017 Inductees:

Charles Daniels (D) Olympic Swimming Gold Medalist

Danny DiLiberto World Champion Billiards Player & Pro Boxer

Sandra Hollander (D) Buffalo State Softball Coach

Willie “Hutch” Jones Basketball Player - Bishop Turner, Vanderbilt & NBA

Mike Keiser World Renowned Golf Course Developer

E.J. McGuire (D) NHL Hockey Administrator, Coach

Charles O’Brien WNY HS Volleyball Coach and Pioneer

Danny Ozark (D) Major League Baseball Manager

Vaughn Parker Football Player, St. Joe’s Collegiate, UCLA & NFL

Michael Peca Buffalo Sabres Hockey Player

Stacey Schroeder-Watt Shot & Discus Record Holder & NCAA All-American

Tom Terhaar Award Winning Olympic Rowing Coach



