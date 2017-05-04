GBSHOF announces Class of 2017

BUFFALO- Former Buffalo Sabres forward and captain Mike Peca headlines the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2017.
The '17 Class is comprised of 12 members, who will be introduced on Thursday, June 1 at 4 p.m. in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center ballroom.
The induction ceremony will be in the fall. The date and time have yet to be determined.
The GBSHOF Class of 2017 Inductees:
- Charles Daniels (D) Olympic Swimming Gold Medalist
- Danny DiLiberto World Champion Billiards Player & Pro Boxer
- Sandra Hollander (D) Buffalo State Softball Coach
- Willie “Hutch” Jones Basketball Player - Bishop Turner, Vanderbilt & NBA
- Mike Keiser World Renowned Golf Course Developer
- E.J. McGuire (D) NHL Hockey Administrator, Coach
- Charles O’Brien WNY HS Volleyball Coach and Pioneer
- Danny Ozark (D) Major League Baseball Manager
- Vaughn Parker Football Player, St. Joe’s Collegiate, UCLA & NFL
- Michael Peca Buffalo Sabres Hockey Player
- Stacey Schroeder-Watt Shot & Discus Record Holder & NCAA All-American
Tom Terhaar Award Winning Olympic Rowing Coach
