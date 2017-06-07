WGRZ
Free agent WR Jeremy Maclin leaving Buffalo without deal

WGRZ 2:42 PM. EDT June 07, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - Free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is leaving Buffalo without signing a contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Maclin spent two days in Buffalo and is now heading to visit the Baltimore Ravens, according to Schefter.

 

Maclin, who was recently released by the Kansas City Chiefs, would fill a big need for the Bills as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Sammy Watkins. 

