Free agent WR Jeremy Maclin leaving Buffalo without deal

Jeremy Maclin. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Lyons, 2016 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY - Free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is leaving Buffalo without signing a contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Maclin spent two days in Buffalo and is now heading to visit the Baltimore Ravens, according to Schefter.

Maclin, who was recently released by the Kansas City Chiefs, would fill a big need for the Bills as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Sammy Watkins.

