Former Bison Marte Killed in Car Accident

The Buffalo Bisons family is saddened to learn this morning of the tragic passing of former infielder Andy Marte. Marte was killed in an automobile accident in his native Dominican Republic. He was 33.

Marte played 192 games with the Bisons, appearing in 96 contests in both the 2006 and 2007 campaigns. He was widely considered one of the top prospects in all of minor league baseball prior to joining the Herd, ranking #1 in the Atlanta Braves system by Baseball America before the second of two trades brought him over to the Cleveland Indians in January of 2006. He was an International League All-Star for the Bisons in 2006, hitting 23 doubles and 15 home runs and driving in 46 runs. That year, he became the first Bisons player ever to win the Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby in the competition held at Fifth Third Field in Toledo,

Marte hit 17 more home runs for the Bisons in 2007 and drove in a total of 106 runs in his Buffalo career.

Along with his on-field abilities, Marte will also be remembered as a Bisons' favorite because of what he added to the ballpark experience at Coca-Cola Field. The slugger choose to come to the plate to a song named 'Chacarron Macarron,' which often left fans laughing and confused because of the incoherency of the singer, 'El Mudo.' The song quickly became a fan favorite, even inspiring a unique dance that is still seen at the ballpark when the song is played a decade later.

Marte played 308 career Major League games, debuting with the Braves in 2005 and appearing in five straight seasons with the Indians, 2006-2010. He finished his big league career with six games for the Diamondbacks in 2014. He hit 21 big league home runs.

