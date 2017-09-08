Former Bills snapper Jon Dorenbos to undergo open heart surgery

ORCHARD PARK, NY - 2005: Jon Dorenbos of the Buffalo Bills poses for his 2005 NFL headshot at photo day in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Getty Images) (Photo: NFL Photos/Getty Images, 2005 Getty Images)

Former Bills long snapper Jon Dorenbos will require open heart surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm that was discovered in a follow-up physical.

Dorenbos played for the Bills in 2003 and 2004, before playing for the Vikings for two seasons. He was recently traded to the Saints after 11 seasons with the Eagles.

Dorenbos as a finalist on last year's "America's Got Talent."

He is now on the Saints' injury list.

