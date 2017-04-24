Marv Levy receives highest honor from alma mater

Former Buffalo Bills head coach and 2001 inductee Marv Levy speaks during a press conference announcing the inductees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida (Photo: Elsa, Getty Images)

Marv Levy wouldn't have rather been anywhere else on Saturday other than Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The former Buffalo Bills head coach and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer received the highest honor from his alma mater, Coe College, accepting the Founders' Medal, which is bestowed to those exemplifying in extraordinary degree the qualities of a liberally educated person.” Levy graduated from Coe in 1950. He is, of course, the only man to ever coach a team to four straight berths in the Super Bowl from 1990 to 1993 with the Bills.

Two of our all-time favorites! A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Levy, who is 91, is just the eighth person to ever receive the Founders' Medal.

“I think I would be lying if I said I’d heard of the Founders’ Medal,” Levy told the Gazette of Cedar Rapids. “I’ve probably read about some of the ... names. But when I heard I was going to be a recipient, I really delved into (research of) it. Boy, my eyes widened when I saw some of the people who had received it.”

Fred Jackson, the retired former Bills running back and another Coe product, was on hand for the ceremony. The school also dedicated a street, "Marv Levy Way," on campus.

JDIVERON@Gannett.com

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved