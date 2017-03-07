Flyers soar over Sabres

Mar 7, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Jordan Weal (40) celebrates his goal as Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) looks away during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Radko Gudas had a goal and two assists, and the Philadelphia Flyers continued their late-season playoff push with a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Jordan Weal and Travis Konecny had a goal and assist each, and Claude Giroux scored to snap a 12-game goal drought and cap a three-goal second-period outburst. Matt Read also scored while Steve Mason stopped 31 shots.

The Flyers improved to 3-0-1 in their past four and vaulted ahead of idle Tampa Bay into 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jack Eichel had two goals and assist for Buffalo to extend the NHL's longest active point streak to 11 games.

Evander Kane had a goal and assist for the Sabres, who continued losing ground in the standings by dropping to 1-5-2 in their past eight. Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots and has allowed 24 goals in his past six games.





