Fitzpatrick Signs With Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will serve as a veteran backup to Jameis Winston.



Fitzpatrick spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, who allowed the quarterback's contract to expire in February, making him a free agent.



The Buccaneers announced the move Friday, and waived quarterback Sean Renfree to make room for Fitzpatrick.



The 34-year-old Fitzpatrick set a Jets franchise record in 2015 with 31 touchdown passes and was re-signed by New York to a one-year, $12 million deal. But he slumped badly as the Jets got off to a 1-5 start. He was benched twice and finished with just 12 TD passes and 17 interceptions.



Because his $10 million bonus was actually prorated over two years to help with the salary cap last year, Fitzpatrick will cost the Jets $5 million in "dead money" on the cap this year.



