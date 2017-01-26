WGRZ
Fight card unveiled for UFC 210 in Buffalo

WGRZ 7:09 PM. EST January 26, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Ultimate Fighting Championship, or UFC, has unveiled the preliminary fight card for its UFC 210 event at the KeyBank Center on April 8th.

This will be the first UFC event in Buffalo since the state lifted its ban on mixed martial arts events last year.

In the main event, Daniel Cormier will defend his World Light Heavyweight title against number one contender Anthony "Rumble" Johnson.

Also, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will face fellow 185-pound star Gegard Mousasi.

Tickets for UFC 210, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, go on sale on February 17. Pre-register for tickets here.

 

