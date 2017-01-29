Federer Wins Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Rafael Nadal of Spain, Rod Laver and Roger Federer of Switzerland pose after the Men's Final match on day 14 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2017 Getty Images)



MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - There was much mutual respect following the Australian Open final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, with both players commending each other for better-than-expected comebacks from their respective injuries.



Nadal missed chunks of last season with an injured wrist and Federer was sidelined during the second half of the year with an injured knee.



"Just amazing, the way he's playing after such a long time without him being on the tour," Nadal said of Federer. "It's just very difficult to make that happen."



The 14-time major winner said he's also pleased with his play in Australia, saying he's "back at a very high level."



"I'm going to keep fighting during the whole season and for sure, to come back here for many years and keep trying to have this trophy," Nadal said. "That is the third time that I have (the runner-up trophy). This is beautiful but still much better the trophy."



Federer was also impressed by Nadal's return from injury, saying he would have been content if the Spaniard had gotten the victory, too.



"I would have been happy to lose too, to be honest," he said. "Tennis is a tough sport, there's no draws. If there was going to be one, I would have been happy to have it tonight and share it with Rafa, really."





Roger Federer has won his 18th major title by beating Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to capture the Australian Open.



Federer was down a break early in the pivotal fifth set, but came back to break the Spaniard in the sixth game to level the set at 3-all.



The crowd cheering wildly with every winner he hit, Federer then broke Nadal again in the eighth game to go up 5-3. Nadal had chances in the next game, but couldn't convert on two breakpoint chances and Federer closed it out on his second match point.



Federer jumped up and down and screamed in celebration after clinching the match, then held back tears as he sat in his change-over chair.



Federer captured his first major title since Wimbledon in 2012 and his fifth Australian Open trophy. Nadal had been bidding for his second title in Melbourne and his 15th overall at Grand Slams.

