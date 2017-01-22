Falcons Whip Packers 44-21 Head to Super Bowl

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Atlanta defeated Green Bay 44-21. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

UNDATED (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons' final victory at the Georgia Dome has put them in the Super Bowl.



The Falcons are NFC champions after Matt Ryan threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in a 44-21 rout of the Packers. Atlanta dominated the first half, scoring on four of their five possessions to take a 24-0 lead into the locker room.



Ryan was 27 of 38 for 392 yards and no interceptions. His primary target was Julius Jones, whose status was in doubt at midway because of a sprained left toe. Jones had nine receptions for 180 yards and two TDs, including a 73-yard grab-and-run that put the Falcons up 31-0 on their second offensive play of the second half.



Atlanta blanked the Packers until Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a two-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Rodgers was 27 of 45 for 287 yards, three TDs and one interception.



The Falcons are in the Super Bowl for just the second time in their 51-season history, and the first since their loss to Denver in 1999.





