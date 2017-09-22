Exclusive: Legendary Bills coach Marv Levy sits down with Jonah Javad

WGRZ
Exclusive: Legendary Bills coach Marv Levy sits down with Channel 2 sports anchor Jonah Javad

Jonah Javad, WGRZ 8:44 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

Exclusive: Hall of Fame Bills coach Marv Levy sits down with Channel 2 sports anchor Jonah Javad. Topics include the Bills, the Cubs winning the World Series and Marv reuniting with former players at the Fan Fest on Sunday.

