Ex-Bills DL Corbin Bryant signs with Giants (Photo: © Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have signed veteran defensive tackle Corbin Bryant and waived center Khaled Holmes.



The Giants announced the signing Thursday.



Bryant played in 56 regular-season games with 18 starts with the Buffalo Bills over the past four seasons. He played in eight games with six starts last season before being sidelined by a shoulder injury on Oct. 20.



After playing at Northwestern, Bryant was signed as a free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011. He played in one game as a rookie and none in 2012. He joined the Bills the next season.



Bryant will compete with Damon Harrison, Jay Bromley, Robert Harris and second-round draft choice Dalvin Tomlinson for a spot on the roster.

© 2017 Associated Press