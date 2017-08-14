Emotions Run High at Bills Camp

Aug 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sideline during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

PITTSFORD, NY- Bills head coach Sean McDermott stopped practice this morning and ripped into his team.

The team seemed to respond as by the time they reached the goal line portion of practice emotions were boiling over on both sides of the ball. In fact things got a little too heated and a number of skirmishes broke out.

After practice McDermott had a long chat with Jerry Hughes and another one with Marcell Dareus.

Hughes said his discussion with the head coach was about an off the field issue.

McDermott clearly though delivered the message to his team, play with emotion but always keep the emotions under control.

