Emotions Run High at Bills Camp

Stu Boyar reports that emotions were running high at Bills training camp Monday morning.

August 14, 2017

 

PITTSFORD, NY-  Bills head coach Sean McDermott stopped practice this morning and ripped into his team. 

The team seemed to respond as by the time they reached the goal line portion of practice emotions were boiling over on both sides of the ball. In fact things got a little too heated and a number of skirmishes broke out. 

After practice McDermott had a long chat with Jerry Hughes and another one with Marcell Dareus. 

Hughes said his discussion with the head coach was about an off the field issue. 

McDermott clearly though delivered the message to his team, play with emotion but always  keep the emotions under control. 

