Eichel to throw Bisons 1st pitch opening day

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sabres Center Jack Eichel, an elite scorer in the NHL, will throw the ceremonial first pitch next Thursday for the Bisons opening day at Coca-Cola Field.
The game will begin at 2:05 p.m. and is against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The gates of Coca-Cola Field open at 1 p.m.
There are some special opening day ceremonies planned, so guests are encouraged to get to their seats by 1:30 p.m.
Tickets to the game cost range in price from $9.50 for kids tickets to $15.50.
Tickets purchased before opening day are $2 off the regular price.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs