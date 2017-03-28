Eichel to throw Bisons 1st pitch opening day

Mar 27, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) looks for the puck during the second period against the Florida Panthers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sabres Center Jack Eichel, an elite scorer in the NHL, will throw the ceremonial first pitch next Thursday for the Bisons opening day at Coca-Cola Field.

The game will begin at 2:05 p.m. and is against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The gates of Coca-Cola Field open at 1 p.m.

There are some special opening day ceremonies planned, so guests are encouraged to get to their seats by 1:30 p.m.

Tickets to the game cost range in price from $9.50 for kids tickets to $15.50.

Tickets purchased before opening day are $2 off the regular price.

