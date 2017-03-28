WGRZ
Close

Eichel to throw Bisons 1st pitch opening day

WGRZ 7:01 PM. EDT March 28, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sabres Center Jack Eichel, an elite scorer in the NHL, will throw the ceremonial first pitch next Thursday for the Bisons opening day at Coca-Cola Field. 

The game will begin at 2:05 p.m. and is against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The gates of Coca-Cola Field open at 1 p.m. 

There are some special opening day ceremonies planned, so guests are encouraged to get to their seats by 1:30 p.m. 

Tickets to the game cost range in price from $9.50 for kids tickets to $15.50. 

Tickets purchased before opening day are $2 off the regular price. 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories