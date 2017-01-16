WGRZ
Eichel scores twice in win over Stars

Associated Press , WGRZ 4:29 PM. EST January 16, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Jack Eichel scored two goals and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Monday.
 
Tyler Ennis scored 19 seconds into the first period. Ennis returned after missing 30 games with a groin injury that required surgery.
 
Jake McCabe also had a goal and Robin Lehner made 31 saves after missing the past three games with an illness.
 
The Sabres snapped a two-game losing streak and beat the Stars for the first time in four matchups.
 
Radek Faksa scored for the Stars in the opener of a three-game road trip. Kari Lehtonen stopped 25 shots. Dallas has lost two in a row and six of eight.
 

