Eichel scores twice in win over Stars

Jan 16, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) watches the puck as Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) scores a goal during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Jack Eichel scored two goals and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Monday.

Tyler Ennis scored 19 seconds into the first period. Ennis returned after missing 30 games with a groin injury that required surgery.

Jake McCabe also had a goal and Robin Lehner made 31 saves after missing the past three games with an illness.

The Sabres snapped a two-game losing streak and beat the Stars for the first time in four matchups.

Radek Faksa scored for the Stars in the opener of a three-game road trip. Kari Lehtonen stopped 25 shots. Dallas has lost two in a row and six of eight.

