Eichel scores twice in win over Stars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Jack Eichel scored two goals and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Monday.
Tyler Ennis scored 19 seconds into the first period. Ennis returned after missing 30 games with a groin injury that required surgery.
Jake McCabe also had a goal and Robin Lehner made 31 saves after missing the past three games with an illness.
The Sabres snapped a two-game losing streak and beat the Stars for the first time in four matchups.
Radek Faksa scored for the Stars in the opener of a three-game road trip. Kari Lehtonen stopped 25 shots. Dallas has lost two in a row and six of eight.
