Eichel, Pominville lead Sabres past Pens, 4-3/OT

STATE COLLEGE, Penn.- Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Pominville scored twice and forward Jack Eichel scored the game-winner in overtime to lead the Sabres past the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3, in a preseason game at Pegula Ice Arena.

In his first game as a Sabre since 2013, Pominville totaled two goals including a one-timer in the first period off a gorgeous feed from Eichel.

Pominville scored his second goal in the second period to tie the game 2-2.

The Sabres trailed 3-2 in the third period until defenseman Matt Tennyson scored with less than three minutes to play.

In overtime, Eichel took over and buried the game-winner in the arena named after Sabres owner Terry Pegula (Penn State alum).

Zach Aston-Reese, Jay McClement and Olli Maatta scored for Pittsburgh.

Buffalo is now 1-1 in the preseason and both games have gone to overtime.

Next up: The Sabres visit the Maple Leafs at the Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

