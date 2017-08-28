Different roles for Wood, Incognito

ORCHARD PARK, NY- Usually you will find Eric Wood and Richie Incognito protecting the quarterback on Sunday afternoons or opening holes for running backs to run through. Monday, the Bills' center and left guard were doing something much different.

Wood and Incognito did photo shoots for New Era. The company is promoting its Sideline Collection for the 2017 season.

Both had their hair trimmed and make up put on before the photo shoot started. Then each posed for numerous pictures while modeling the New Era gear.

Wood said, "I got a really cool opportunity to do a photo shoot with New Era today. I'm happy to be an ambassador for their brand."

Incognito said he's done photo shoots throughout his career said, "it was fun, its pretty easy you just stand there and take pictures of you."

Neither expressed a desire to pursue a modeling career after their football playing days over. Incognito said "no, not all." Wood joked and said "I don't know that I have a face for modeling when I'm done.

The Bills wrap up the preseason Thursday night at home against the Detroit Lions.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV