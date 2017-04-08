Denver Wins NCAA Title 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) - Jarid Lukosevicius scored three goals in the second period, and Denver beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 on Saturday night for the NCAA championship.
Troy Terry had two assists and Tanner Jaillet made 38 saves as Denver moved into a tie with North Dakota for second on the NCAA list with eight men's hockey titles, trailing only Michigan with nine. The Pioneers (33-7-4) also made it to the Frozen Four last year, but lost 4-2 to the Fighting Hawks in the semifinals - providing inspiration for this year's run to the program's first championship since 2005.
Lukosevicius' three goals in a 7:39 span finished off the first hat trick in an NCAA final since Denver coach Jim Montgomery accomplished the feat in Maine's 5-4 victory against Lake Superior State. It also helped Montgomery become only the fourth man to win the championship as a head coach and player.
Alex Iafallo a native of Eden and a Sabres draft choice scored for Minnesota Duluth. His goal cut a 2-0 Denver lead in half. It was 3-1 in the third period when Riley Tufte brought Minnesota Duluth to within one but they got no closer.
