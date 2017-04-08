Denver Wins NCAA Title 3-2

Apr 8, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs wing Alex Iafallo (14) celebrates his goal during the second period of play during the championship game of the 2017 Frozen Four against the Denver Pioneers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Banks, David Banks)



CHICAGO (AP) - Jarid Lukosevicius scored three goals in the second period, and Denver beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 on Saturday night for the NCAA championship.



Troy Terry had two assists and Tanner Jaillet made 38 saves as Denver moved into a tie with North Dakota for second on the NCAA list with eight men's hockey titles, trailing only Michigan with nine. The Pioneers (33-7-4) also made it to the Frozen Four last year, but lost 4-2 to the Fighting Hawks in the semifinals - providing inspiration for this year's run to the program's first championship since 2005.



Lukosevicius' three goals in a 7:39 span finished off the first hat trick in an NCAA final since Denver coach Jim Montgomery accomplished the feat in Maine's 5-4 victory against Lake Superior State. It also helped Montgomery become only the fourth man to win the championship as a head coach and player.

Alex Iafallo a native of Eden and a Sabres draft choice scored for Minnesota Duluth. His goal cut a 2-0 Denver lead in half. It was 3-1 in the third period when Riley Tufte brought Minnesota Duluth to within one but they got no closer.

